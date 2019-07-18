Kid's Free Beer Sign Gets Customers

However, it wasn't which I'll explain in a bit. So there's this Utah kid, who like you would pop up a lemonade stand in the front yard & sidewalk, posts a sign that reads "Free Beer". Neighbors called the cops and upon further investigation? In small letters above the beer where the words "Root".Yup, nothing with even a 3.2 light kick. Pretty ingenious way to advertise huh? ABC 4 In Salt Lake City has this cute story HERE. You go have an ice cold beer, stay cool and thanks for stopping by. Happy Friday-Eve too!