Man Locked Inside A 24 Hour Gym, It Closed After 20

January 15, 2020
Now this might make those who've been long time members of a gym wish that... this would happen to a gym member who joined just two weeks ago for the first time. But how does this happen? You leave a long time gym member locked inside a gym, splashing around in the pool...Marco!...Marco!...and no one answered back Polo. Well somebody needs to change not only the name but the sign out front from 24 Hour Fitness to 20 Hour Fitness. ABC 4 in Salt Lake City has the story of this marooned gym member HERE. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.

