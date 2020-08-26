Dilly-Dilly! CA Man Uses Bud Light To Battle Wildfire

August 26, 2020
Slats

And wins and wait till you see HERE that if it wasn't for throwing a case or had to be more of Bud Light at this fire, he would've lost everything. The town had turned off his water, who does that when there's wildfires around, and that barley-hops-malt and water beverage is what helped put out the blaze. KCRA-TV in Sacramento has this story and sure, this homeowner is laughing now. Glad it wasn't a what could have been and did for real. You stay well, have a great day and thanks for stopping by.

