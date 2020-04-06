Need A Mask? Look Where The Vacuum Is.

So there are new rules and recommendations that start tonight as Ohio has extended the stay at home order now until May 1st. One of the recommendations, although not mandatory but it is suggested that when you do venture out of your safe and sanitized home is to wear a mask when you go out. But good luck finding a mask. Those are either on back order or are going for $100 each where you can find them. Now enter this vacuum shop owner in Minnesota HERE. This story told by KARE-TV in Minneapolis who during his down time of yeah not selling vacuums, he's designed masks that you can wear from vacuum bags. And one vacuum bag can make a whole lotta masks. Good story and good to know. Now to find some material to hook a vacuum bag to go around my ears. You have a great day and stay safe. And thanks for stopping by.