Need A Mask? Look Where The Vacuum Is.

April 6, 2020
Slats
Sew N Vac can repair or service just about every make and model of vacuum cleaner. Sewvacphoto4 Sew N Vac can repair or service just about every make and model of vacuum cleaner.

© Ali James/Shopper News

Categories: 
News
Slats

So there are new rules and recommendations that start tonight as Ohio has extended the stay at home order now until May 1st. One of the recommendations, although not mandatory but it is suggested that when you do venture out of your safe and sanitized home is to wear a mask when you go out. But good luck finding a mask. Those are either on back order or are going for $100 each where you can find them. Now enter this vacuum shop owner in Minnesota HERE. This story told by KARE-TV in Minneapolis who during his down time of yeah not selling vacuums, he's designed masks that you can wear from vacuum bags. And one vacuum bag can make a whole lotta masks. Good story and good to know. Now to find some material to hook a vacuum bag to go around my ears. You have a great day and stay safe. And thanks for stopping by. 

Tags: 
vacuum bag masks
kare11.com

Upcoming Events

11 Apr
POSTPONED: Donnie Iris and the Cruisers MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
14 Apr
WNCX Blood Drive Lago Event Center at Aloft Cleveland Downtown (East Bank of the Flats)
22 Apr
Pigs: Canada's Pink Floyd The Agora Theater
02 May
CANCELLED: Joe Walsh & David Crosby Headline May 4 50th Commemoration Benefit Concert at Kent State Memorial Athletic and Convocation (MAC) Center at Kent State
14 May
Todd Rundgren: The Individualist, A True Star MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
View More Events

Recent Podcast Audio
Michael Stanley Shares Favorite Richfield Coliseum Memories WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Olivier Vernon, Sheldon Richardson, and Doug Dieken. WNCXFM: On-Demand
TSO guitarist Joel Hoekstra WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Joel Bitonio and Denzel Ward WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Sheldon Richardson, Chad Thomas, and Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea With JC Tretter, Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes