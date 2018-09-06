Vanilla Ice Reports On Board Sick DXB-JFK Flight

As if flying wasn't stressful enough, can you imagine being stuck on this long, overseas flight from Dubai to New York's JFK airport? And to give us a first hand account of all the flu like symptoms on board was this guy, Vanilla Ice. If there's a problem yo I'll solve it, both pilots are illin' bro in the cockpit. Thanks to ABC 7 in New York who have the eyewitness account with the Ice-Man HERE. Have a great day and happy Friday-Eve and thanks.