Oscar Winners & Vanity Fair Party Fun

A lot of nervous anticipation prior to last night's "host-less" Oscars and snooping around "Internet-land" most if not all are giving it a yea. Bet the celebrities were digging the lack of a host so they didn't have to squirm in their seat after getting a barb fired at them. Queen + Adam Lambert opened the show to a very nice welcome start of the proceedings. The performance that really got me was Lady Gaga - Bradley Cooper with their outstanding song "Shallow" which went onto win Gaga an Oscar for best original song from "A Star Is Born". And please excuse my ignorance but I didn't know Bradley Cooper could sing. HERE thanks to KABC-TV in Los Angeles are the highlights and some pretty funny highlights from those who attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

Have a great day and thanks.