Virginia Beach Man Finds Someone's Pet Snake Inside His Toilet

You've heard of someone snaking a toilet, now HERE is a snake that slithered inside someone's toilet. Funny thing is, it's someone's pet snake who went wandering and with the use of a fishing pole, it was fished out. And since "snakes lives matter", there is a happy ending when the owner was reunited with his pet snake. But that was after the folks who found the snake took some selfies with it. Must not have stunk too bad after hanging out inside of there.

Thanks to WTKR-TV in Norfolk, Virginia for the story. And be careful when sitting down and you have a great day.