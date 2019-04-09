Virginia Goes From Worst To First

Last year, the University of Virginia made history. That being the first #1 seeded team to lose to a #16 team in the NCAA Men's College Basketball Tournament. The Cavaliers lost to the University of Maryland-Baltimore County which is a name more representative of a penal institution than a university. UVA players recieved death threats, alumni wanted every coach fired, Virginia wasn't exactly for lovers a year ago. Virginia was again a #1 seed and delivered on what became called their "Redemption Tour". Texas Tech another team that really wasn't supposed to go that deep in this year's tournament looked like they were going to spoil the redemption, but some late clutch 3 pointers for UVA put it tied at regulation. Then some more 3's from Virginia sealed the redemption with an 85-77 OT win. The folks at BleacherReport.com Have the story HERE. Have a great day and hope you scored well in your office bracket.