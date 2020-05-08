Parents Throw Covid-19 Parties For Kids

I don't have any kids and here's another reason why. I never knew that parents back in the day, would throw "Chicken Pox Parties" where parents would bring the kids over to a house where one kid has the chicken pox, the kids get the chicken pox, then they're immune. Now HERE around Seattle, parents are doing the same but are taking their kids over to Johnny's house, because he has the Coronavirus and let's try what you do with the chicken pox, and build an immunity to COVID-19. Really? The chicken pox isn't fatal, you just itch like crazy. But what do these parents think will happen after one of these parties? KIRO-TV in Seattle shares this bizarre story and if you'll pardon the pun, you'll die over how many of these parties there are in Washington State. You continue to stay safe, have an awesome weekend and thanks for stopping by.