Walmart-Canada Pulls These Ugly Christmas Sweaters

December 10, 2019
Slats
Many of the fans at the Louisville vs UT Martin joined in on the Ugly Christmas Sweater night. Dec. 4, 2018 Aj3t9801

© Scott Utterback/Courier Journal

Canada is a country that's contrite and nice. And they took action against some holiday items they didn't find all that nice, ugly Christmas sweaters that had Santa in some situations that are described HERE by Canada's Global TV News. These were available at Walmart there and the retailer blames a 3rd party vendor for allowing these to be sold online so none of these sweaters are now available. I wonder how those Peloton bikes are now selling as a gift from him to her? You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.

