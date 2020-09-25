Washington @ Browns Game Preview & Pick

September 25, 2020
Slats
Sep 17, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns middle linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) celebrates after the Browns beat the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

© Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Categories: 
Browns
Slats

We'll go back to scoresandstats.com HERE for their preview and pick which not to sound oh...half Cleveland but do you feel that Vegas picking the Browns to win by 7 is a bit too generous? Washington with former OSU QB Dwayne Haskins has looked decent in their 2 games, harrassed Carson Wentz in a season opening win against a very good (we thought) Philadelphia Eagles team. OK, Arizona is for real but the W's (since we can't say Redskins) with QB Kyler Murray beat the W's but it wasn't a blowout with that 30-15 loss. Another thing that scares me? Another OSU alum Chase Young will be chasing after Baker Mayfield all day and he's played rather well in his first two NFL games. You have a great weekend and thanks for stopping by. We'll have Browns-W's post game stuff for you this coming Monday morning.

Tags: 
cleveland browns
Washington Football team
scoresandstats.com

Recent Podcast Audio
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Jamie Gillan and Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Doug Dieken and Andy Janovich WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Went Barking in Berea with Doug Dieken and Denzel Ward WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Chris Hubbard and Doug Dieken WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Doug Dieken and Charley Hughlett WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Chats with Jon Anderson of 'Yes' WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes