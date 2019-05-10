Sweet Story Here About "Waving Grandma"

So with it being Mother's Day this coming Sunday, thought I'd share a super sweet story about 88 year old Tinney Davidson. Known as "Waving Grandma" who would wave to every student that passed by her house everyday. Well Tinney is moving, going to a senior living facility there in Canada and don't fret, she's still got everything functioning just that being a widow the house is just too big and time to take it easy. But it's what the students did HERE that might bring a tear to your eye, also give you a smile about life in general. Chek News in Canada gives up this beautiful story and I wish YOU a Happy Mother's Day and thanks for stopping, waving as you go by.