Duck - Duck - TV Reporter

Us here in Cleveland got off easy with yesterday's snow-sleet-freezing then rain day that was no fun for you Akron-Canton south. I think they just reopened I-77 past that Ghent Road exit so you can make it up and down that hill. Further south in Charlottesville, Virgina sat this TV reporter along the side of the road. She was readying up herself for a live shot when tragedy almost struck. Struck her with a passing snow plow which she lived to laugh about it HERE. This is courtesy of WCAV-TV In Charlottesville, Global News-Canada and YouTube.

Video of News blooper: TV reporter hit with snow as plow passes

You have a great day and Happy Friday-Eve ;)