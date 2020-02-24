Woman Gets The OK To Fly With Her Support Miniature Horse

February 24, 2020
Slats
Miniature horses are some of the animals included in the O'Hair Farms petting zoo in Croswell. 70964615 384318472245211 3500230516097941504 N

© Kathy O'Hair, Port Huron Times Herald via Imagn Content Services, LLC

News
Slats

You've heard of these emotional, service support chickens, mice, one tried to fly outta Newark with her emotional support peacock. Now something a bit larger from the animal kingdom, an 18 month old, 26 inches tall, 115 pound miniature horse that has been allowed to fly with this Michigan HERE, as reported by WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids. Fred the horse flies with this woman who suffers from IBD, which...don't you take medication for it instead of being consoled by a horse? God forbid if she and the horse have IBD problems, good luck fitting Fred into the bathroom on board. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.

miniature horse

