Whale Destroys Boat, Almost Eats Men Driving The Boat

I've heard of whales hanging out in Alaska and California, but never in New Jersey.

This whale missed destroying the cast of "Jersey Shore," but took out a 20-foot boat instead.

Luckily for the guys in the boat, whales are pretty much vegan, right?

Everyday is a Lenten fish fry Friday for whales. Pass the perch, they'll pass on the humans.

The guys lived through this, but whether they'll buy another boat and take it on the mighty ocean again remains to be seen.

You have a great weekend and thanks for stopping by.

See you this coming Monday morning at 5:30 am!