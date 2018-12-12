What Do You Name A Baby Born At Taco Bell?

I know when you get a new dog, you watch it for a bit to see what he or she does and then you name your new 4 legged bundle of joy. What should this mom do HERE after she delivered a daughter at a Pittsburgh area Taco Bell? Name her newborn Chalupa or Gordita? And all mom wants is some free nachos. Don't think you wanna call her Supreme Nachos Bell Grande, anything Gordo next to a woman's name is never good.

WTAE-TV in Pittsburgh has the story, you have a great day and thanks.