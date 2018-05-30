When Mayflies Attack...In Louisiana

These guys visit us starting what in late summer, then arrive by the millions in early fall and it's a good thing when they do. Because when we're dealing with mayflies, midges, Canadian soldiers whatever you wanna call em that means we have a healthy Lake Erie and the eco-system is good. But outside New Orleans, guess they're not used to mayflies as a couple battalions or more attacked a gas station - convienence store there. I'd figure since this swarm occured in Louisiana they'd bag em up and make mayfly gumbo, jumbalaya. Hell they capture, cook and eat gators there everyday.

Thanks to WWL-TV in New Orleans for the story HERE. Have a great day and thanks.