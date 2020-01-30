"All Rise!" Man Lights Up Joint In Court

Who's this guy's attorney Cheech & Chong? From now on, in addition to screening for firearms and knives they'll be a K-9 with a really good nose standing guard at the courtroom next time. If this happened in Colorado or Washington State the judge might be more open to this. But this person, who has never been in trouble before yeah no record whatsoever. In fact, he was there to answer for a misdemeanor weed charge so now has two. HERE is the story from WSMV-TV in Nashville, and there's a GoFundMe that's been set up to help him out. Thanks for stopping by and Happy friday-Eve!