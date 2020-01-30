"All Rise!" Man Lights Up Joint In Court

"All Rise!" Man Lights Up Joint In Court

January 30, 2020
Slats
Empty courtroom in Irondequoit. Courtroom 2019

© Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle

Categories: 
News
Slats

Who's this guy's attorney Cheech & Chong? From now on, in addition to screening for firearms and knives they'll be a K-9 with a really good nose standing guard at the courtroom next time. If this happened in Colorado or Washington State the judge might be more open to this. But this person, who has never been in trouble before yeah no record whatsoever. In fact, he was there to answer for a misdemeanor weed charge so now has two. HERE is the story from WSMV-TV in Nashville, and there's a GoFundMe that's been set up to help him out. Thanks for stopping by and Happy friday-Eve!

Tags: 
man lights joint in Wilson County Tennessee courtroom
wsmv.com

Recent Podcast Audio
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Olivier Vernon, Sheldon Richardson, and Doug Dieken. WNCXFM: On-Demand
TSO guitarist Joel Hoekstra WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Joel Bitonio and Denzel Ward WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Sheldon Richardson, Chad Thomas, and Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea With JC Tretter, Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Damarious Randall and Eric Kush WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes