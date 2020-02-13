Here's The Current Road Conditions In NE Ohio

February 13, 2020
Slats
A City of Milwaukee snow plow clears snow on West State Street near North Old World Third Street. Snow 18335

© Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Categories: 
News
Slats

I don't think we got all of the snow they were advertising but it's still snow and there's more on the way later this afternoon. Then for those of you who have been missing the snow we really haven't been getting this winter, would you like some more cold to go along with this afternoon's 1"-3"? Here comes Canada because Valentine's Day is gonna be a balmy 18", 6" for the overnight low. What's the saying "cold hands - warm heart?" Better wear some gloves giving your loved one a hug, kiss for Valentine's Day. ODOT has the latest driving conditions HERE around NE Ohio. Thanks for stopping by and Happy Friday-Valentine's-Day-Eve.

Tags: 
ohgo.com

Recent Podcast Audio
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Olivier Vernon, Sheldon Richardson, and Doug Dieken. WNCXFM: On-Demand
TSO guitarist Joel Hoekstra WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Joel Bitonio and Denzel Ward WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Sheldon Richardson, Chad Thomas, and Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea With JC Tretter, Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Damarious Randall and Eric Kush WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes