Here's The Current Road Conditions In NE Ohio

I don't think we got all of the snow they were advertising but it's still snow and there's more on the way later this afternoon. Then for those of you who have been missing the snow we really haven't been getting this winter, would you like some more cold to go along with this afternoon's 1"-3"? Here comes Canada because Valentine's Day is gonna be a balmy 18", 6" for the overnight low. What's the saying "cold hands - warm heart?" Better wear some gloves giving your loved one a hug, kiss for Valentine's Day. ODOT has the latest driving conditions HERE around NE Ohio. Thanks for stopping by and Happy Friday-Valentine's-Day-Eve.