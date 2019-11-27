Winter Storm Dorothy Strikes The Midwest, 2 More Are Coming

November 27, 2019
Slats
Dorothy lights up the 40-foot screen in downtown Oconomowoc during the 75th anniversary screening of \"The Wizard of Oz\" on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2014. Thousands of fans were on hand to view the movie which originally premiered on Aug. 12, 1939 at the Strand

© Scott Ash/Now News Group via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Categories: 
News
Slats

Thankfully "Dorothy" will not be striking here in NE Ohio but we will feel her winds today into Thanksgiving morning.

However, hate to annoy you with this but there are 2 more storms that are entering the western US, they haven't been named with a cute name yet but they will be. Because they'll be rolling across the nation just in time for the return flights home on Sunday, some are forecasting that at least 1 of the storms will be meaner than this "Dorothy". But cmon, it's the start of the holiday season so let's not bum out, and concern ourselves with that now.

Wanna see how much snow they got around Denver yesterday? Where they measured it in feet? 9 News in Denver has that fun HERE.

You have a great and safe Thanksgiving, and thanks for stopping by. 

Tags: 
winter storm dorothy

Recent Podcast Audio
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Damarious Randall and Eric Kush WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Kareem Hunt and Sheldon Richardson WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Joel Bitonio and Chris Hubbard WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Olivier Vernon and Charley Hughlett WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Jimmy Donovan And Rashard Higgins WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Eric Kush And Doug Dieken WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes