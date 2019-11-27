Winter Storm Dorothy Strikes The Midwest, 2 More Are Coming

Thankfully "Dorothy" will not be striking here in NE Ohio but we will feel her winds today into Thanksgiving morning.

However, hate to annoy you with this but there are 2 more storms that are entering the western US, they haven't been named with a cute name yet but they will be. Because they'll be rolling across the nation just in time for the return flights home on Sunday, some are forecasting that at least 1 of the storms will be meaner than this "Dorothy". But cmon, it's the start of the holiday season so let's not bum out, and concern ourselves with that now.

Wanna see how much snow they got around Denver yesterday? Where they measured it in feet? 9 News in Denver has that fun HERE.

You have a great and safe Thanksgiving, and thanks for stopping by.