Everyone Hit The Bar Within 30 Minutes In Wisconsin

Today, bars and restaurants re-open in Ohio, with just outdoor dining allowed.

Indoor dining returns just in time for Memorial Day weekend, on May 21st.

Now with both, those establishments have to adhere to a 50% capacity to ensure safe social distancing.

Meanwhile in Wisconsin, the Supreme Court there voted to veto the Governor there and re-opened the bars. Within 30 minutes, the bars were packed, with no social distancing, and forget about anyone wearing a mask.

The Mayor of Milwaukee instituted some prohibition-like clause, and kept the bars shut in the biggest city in the state.

Check out the woo-hoo, whoop-whoop going on inside the bars there. You'll love what one guy had to say about why he excused himself from his fiance so he could hit the bar.

Hope the wedding date is still on.

