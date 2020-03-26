Social Distance Drinking. Neighbors Share Beer Via Remote Control Car

Now that we're all at home for the most part, we're getting to know our spouses, kids and neighbors again too. And when it comes to the neighbors you really can't break bread, have a beer with them unless you have a 6-10 foot arm or wingspan.

Check out what these 2 Wisconsin men did HERE. They became neighbors roughly 3 months ago, and both are stuck at home and wanna respect that social distance thing we're all learning to do, while trying to share a beer. While keeping their distance how did they have a beer? 1 neighbor sent his neighbor a beer via a remote control car. Pretty cool huh. Oh and the beverage of choice? Corona with a lime. Fox 6 in Milwaukee shares this story of beverage ingenuity.

You stay safe, keep your social distance, have a beverage of your choice and thanks for stopping by.