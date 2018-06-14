Woman Gets Her Head Stuck Up A Truck's Tailpipe

I don't think any concert goer attempted this at last weekend's LaureLive in Novelty, Ohio but check out where this poor woman (probably on a dare, instead of chug-chug-chug) it was more go-go-go stick your head inside this truck's big tail pipe at a music festival in Minnesota. Not even that raccoon who was scaling that 25 story building in St. Paul, Minnesota yesterday would've attempted this.

Thanks to WCCO-TV in Minneapolis for the video and story HERE. Happy Friday-Eve and thanks.