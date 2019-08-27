Woman Crosses Over Ohio River In Shopping Cart Scooter

Yesterday somebody tried to cross the Ohio River from Newport, Kentucky to Cincinnati, on a very busy interstate highway bridge. The woman who had been shopping at a Kroger grocery store, I miss Kroger, and they must have super sporty motorized shopping carts that are to die for to ride in because, that's what she was traveling in. Groceries and all from Kentucky to Cincinnati. WLWT has the crossing HERE. She's okay, just needs to better learn how to go with the flow of traffic, not against it. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.