Woman Who Fell Asleep, Stuck On A Plane Speaks

Have you heard about this woman who did this? After a short flight from Quebec City to Toronto, she dozes off, then must've gone into a super heavy REM sleep, wakes up on a dark, empty and powerless plane. Hey regardless of her inconveinence at least somebody can sleep on a plane. And how does this happen? Were the flight crew sleep walking off the plane too? CTV has this woman's sleeping beauty story HERE, as she's finally talking about her ordeal. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.