She Hops The Fence, Dances For Lion At The Bronx Zoo

October 2, 2019
Slats
What is it with people and oh...wild animals? At least they didn't shoot the lion like they did to Harambe at the Cincinnati Zoo. So this woman HERE, thanks to WCBS-TV in New York, hops the lion enclosure fence, traverses across a 14 foot moat to bust a few moves for Mister Lion. Who must've likied the show she was giving because he didn't eat her. No, he invited her into his lair so they could watch Dancing With the Stars. The lion is okay, he's still hangng out at the Bronx Zoo. Meanwhile the dancing lady is roaming the streets of NYC free, like that lion used to be. You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.

