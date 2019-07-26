Woodstock Is On Again?

First it was going to be held at the racetrack in Watkins Glen - New York, which would have been perfect. OK it wasn't where the 1st Woodstock was held but ask those hippies who were there in 1969 if they enjoyed not having clean showers and restrooms and concessions. Then that location was scrapped for something more rustic by Max Yasgur's old farm, that didn't happen. Now it's back on again, this time hoping for 3rd times the charm. Woodstock 50 will be held at an outdoor facility, like Blossom in Maryland. Personally? 1 reason why bands pulled out of this, towns said no is because the origional promoters, yup the folks who threw this and it all went to hell 50 years ago, couldn't or wouldn't say who the money backing people are. So you have a place, no bands confirmed, they should just give up. 1969, 1999, the end. Rolling Stone has the story HERE. You have a great weekend, thanks for stopping by and see you this coming Monday morning at 5:30.

