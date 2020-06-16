Wrong Sauce Leads To Fast Food Drive Thru Fight

When this couple HERE, got the wrong sauce, to go along with their order of chicken tenders at an Oklahoma City area Sonic, it was on...over sauce? Maybe they got the secret sauce and didn't even know it. But instead of discussing this with the employee, the manager might've been more helpful but no, this couple wanted to fight. Causing the employees to lock down the fast food restaurant because these 2 meant business when the guy in the couple relationship threw a few punches at the window, then smashed it. KFOR-TV in Oklahoma City has the play by play for us. You have a great day. Enjoy your chicken tenders and thanks for stopping by.