Meet The UFC Fighter We Got For Trevor Bauer

And reports last night had Trevor Bauer going to the Houston Astros who are in town, no a surprising 3 team trade where Bauer goes to Cincinnati for OF slugger Yasiel Puig who oh...got in a little trouble last night HERE, in his last game playing for the Reds. We got 1 more guy from Cincinnati, 3 from San Diego, we don't know if they too can fight yet. Fox Sports Ohio has the action and thanks Trevor, you and your drone will certainly be missed. Thanks for stopping by.