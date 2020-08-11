Now Make It 2 Tribe Pitchers Who Now Are In Quarantine

Indians management must be thrilled to be out of Chicago, glad to be playing the Chicago Cubs at The Jake the next two days instead of spending anymore time in Chicago after now two (so far, could there be more?) Tribe pitchers who went out after a Saturday game against the White Sox. What's worse, Zack Pleasac had a private car take him back to Cleveland, Mike Clevinger flew back on the team plane. Hope those middle seats were empty, everyone was a wearing mask. CBS Sports has the story HERE and how many more misbehaved? Who do the Indians wanna be? The Miami Marlins or St. Louis Cardinals? You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.