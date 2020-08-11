Now Make It 2 Tribe Pitchers Who Now Are In Quarantine

August 11, 2020
Slats
Aug 5, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Mike Clevinger (52) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

© Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Categories: 
Coronavirus Cleveland
Slats
Sports

Indians management must be thrilled to be out of Chicago, glad to be playing the Chicago Cubs at The Jake the next two days instead of spending anymore time in Chicago after now two (so far, could there be more?) Tribe pitchers who went out after a Saturday game against the White Sox. What's worse, Zack Plesac had a private car take him back to Cleveland, Mike Clevinger flew back on the team plane. Hope those middle seats were empty, everyone was a wearing mask. CBS Sports has the story HERE and how many more misbehaved? Who do the Indians wanna be? The Miami Marlins or St. Louis Cardinals? You have a great day and thanks for stopping by.  

Tags: 
Mike Clevinger
zack pleasac
cbssports.com
newsletter

Upcoming Events

15 Aug
CANCELLED: Wish You Were Here: 25 Years of Celebrating Pink Floyd 1995-2020 MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
17 Aug
Greater Cleveland Sports Commission 4th Annual Summer Golf Classic Sleepy Hollow Golf Course
30 Aug
Ladies Bike Night at Mr. Lee's Bar & Grill Mr. Lee's Bar & Grill
10 Sep
CANCELLED: Zac Brown Band: Roar With The Lions Tour Blossom Music Center
28 Nov
Rescheduled: The Cleveland Pops Orchestra Performs Windborne’s The Music of Queen KeyBank State Theatre
View More Events