Justa Bad Day On The Course For Zane Gonzalez

They say a bad day on the golf course beats a good day at work. I wonder if Browns kicker Zane Gonzalez is a golfer? Two extra points, two missed field goals didn't add up to a good day both on the field and at work for Gonzalez. Just one of those days and another way for the Browns to lose a game. Give Zane Gonzalez this, he didn't hide from anyone, answered all questions after yesterday's game. Thanks to Pat McManamon of ESPN who has what Gonzalez had to say HERE. By the way, short memory of Sunday's loss is needed for everyone on the Browns, the Jets are at the stadium Thursday night.

