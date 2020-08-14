Stressed? Try The Chicken Relaxation Box

Too bad we don't live in the south. Zaxby's which is a chicken fast food chain there is offering up for free...a fried chicken scented candle. Another candle that smells like fries. A citrus vinaigrette scented bath bomb plus a mask. That's supposed to be relaxing? One whiff of that, I have a headache because smelling one of those, aghhh if you get hit with all three, but smelling that would remind me that I had mistakenly left this stuff out in the kitchen, before passing out the night before. HERE courtesy of prnewswire.com is you're thinking this is what you need to chill out. You stay calm, stay safe and thanks for stopping by.