The Daily Cut: Grand Funk Railroad "Some Kind Of Wonderful"

Video of Grand Funk Railroad - Some Kind of Wonderful

ALBUM: All The Girls In The World Beware!!!

YEAR: 1974

WRITER: John Ellison

LYRICS: I don't need a whole lots of money, I don't need a big fine car. I got everything that a man could want, I got more than I could ask for. I don't have to run around, I don't have to stay out all night. 'Cause I got me a sweet... a sweet, lovin' woman, And she knows just how to treat me right. Well my baby, she's alright, Well my baby, she's clean out-of-sight. Don't you know that she's... she's some kind of wonderful. She's some kind of wonderful... yes she is, she's, She's some kind of wonderful, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeahhh... When I hold her in my arms, You know she sets my soul on fire. Oooh, when my baby kisses me, My heart becomes filled with desire. When she wraps her lovin' arms around me, About drives me out of my mind. Yeah, when my baby kisses me, Chills run up and down my spine. My baby, she's alright, My baby, she's clean out-of-sight. Don't you know that she is... she's some kind of wonderful. She's some kind of wonderful... yes she is, She's some kind of wonderful, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeahhh... Now is there anybody, got a sweet little woman like mine? There got to be somebody, got a, got a sweet little woman like mine? Yeah! Can I get a witness? Can I get a witness? Can I get a witness? Yeah... Can I get a witness? Ohhh... Can I get a witness? Yeah... Can I get a witness? Yes. I'm talkin', talkin' 'bout my baby. Yeah. She's some kind of wonderful. Talkin' 'bout my baby. She's some kind of wonderful. Talkin' 'bout my baby. She's some kind of wonderful. I'm talkin' 'bout my baby, my baby, my baby. She's some kind of wonderful. I'm talkin' about my baby, my baby, my baby. She's some kind of wonderful. Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah... my baby, my baby. She's some kind of wonderful. Talkin' 'bout my baby, my baby, my baby. She's some kind of wonderful. I'm talkin' 'bout my baby, my baby, my baby. She's some kind of wonderful.