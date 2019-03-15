2019 St. Patrick’s Day Parade Guide

2019 St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Parade steps off on Sunday at 2:04 p.m.

CLEVELAND – The 2019 Cleveland St. Patrick’s Day Parade steps off on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at 2:04 p.m. The parade begins on Superior Avenue at East 18th Street and travels west into downtown. The City of Cleveland is prepared to welcome thousands of parade participants and spectators into downtown to enjoy the festivities!

Things to know

Road Closures and Traffic

Parking restrictions will go into effect at 9 a.m. and run through 5 p.m. The Division of Police will supplement its customary allotment of traffic officers with additional staff. Officers from both the Division and partnering law enforcement agencies will be detailed to the event for added security and crowd control.

The standing weekend parking restrictions in the Warehouse District will also remain in effect on St. Patrick’s Day. The restrictions begin at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday evenings and apply until 4 a.m. During daytime hours, street parking is legal and signage will be posted.

Parade Route

The parade route for the 2019 St. Patrick’s Day Parade begins at Superior Avenue at East 18th Street. The parade travels west on Superior Avenue to Public Square, north on West Roadway, and east on Rockwell Avenue, ending at Rockwell Avenue and Ontario Street. Roads crossing Superior Avenue throughout the route will be closed at Superior Avenue before and throughout the parade. The entire parade route is closed, meaning that observers are not to enter the parade at any time.

Child Reunification

Parade goers who bring small children are reminded to be mindful of their whereabouts at all times. Small children can disappear into a crowd quickly and become lost. Attendees should remind children to find someone in uniform if they become separated. There will be many uniformed law enforcement and safety personnel on site, as well as members of the Downtown Cleveland Alliance who can keep children safe and reunite them with loved ones. The Child Reunification Center is located at Police Headquarters, 1300 Ontario Street on the 7th Floor. Members of the Bureau of Community Policing will care for lost children until reunification is established.

Impaired Driving

The Cleveland Division of Police will have an overall heightened awareness for OVI offenders both on city streets and the highways. Persons found to be driving impaired will be arrested and their vehicles impounded. Celebrators are urged to plan ahead by utilizing RTA or other public transportation services.

Ride RTA

Park, ride or plan to commute with the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA). Rail service will be increased to accommodate more riders as this is their busiest day of the year. The last train leaves Tower City at midnight on the Red, Blue and Green Lines. Bring exact change and prepare to buy a special St. Patrick’s Day $5 Round-Trip Ticket from RTA staff at major rail stations. All-Day Passes are also available at http://www.riderta.com/stpats.

Lyft

The Cleveland Police Foundation has partnered with the ride share service Lyft to promote safe rides home. Lyft has donated $2,000.00 in ride credits to the foundation and Jameson has partnered with Lyft to provide an additional $5,000.00 in free rides to keep party goers safe! Cleveland Police officers will be handing out promo code cards for $5.00 off of a ride with Lyft during the parade.

Here are some additional tips:

Arrive early to the destination. Leave home early enough to allow ample travel time.

Become familiarized with downtown parking garages and surface lots – understand that the lots closest to the parade route will fill up first.

Be aware of increased pedestrian traffic in the downtown area.

Plan for the weather. The forecast calls for temperatures in the 30’s. Dress accordingly.

Follow the Cleveland Division of Police Facebook and Twitter (@CLEPolice) pages for the latest information. Use the hashtag #CLEStPats.

