Watch The New Star Wars: Episode IX Trailer

With the annual convention for Lucas lovers, Star Wars Celebration, going on in Chicago this weekend, Walt Disney thought it would be the perfect opportunity to reveal the first teaser trailer for Star Wars: Episode IX!

Video of Star Wars: Episode IX – Teaser

The title of the finale of the saga will be 'The Rise of Skywalker.' What do you think?

The movie will be released this coming Christmas. Seems far away, but it'll be here soon enough.

The trailer is awesome, though!