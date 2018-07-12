Steve Miller Plays Frozen Tundra
Headlines Packers 10th Anniversary Show
July 12, 2018
Steve Miller will have Lambeau Field rockin' the day before the Packers kick off their 100th season. The Milwaukee native will headline the free concert held just outside the iconic stadium. This is his first show in Green Bay since 1992.
The Packers 100th Anniversary is expected to be a huge party, but not as big of a party that will happen in Cleveland if the Browns actually win a game this year.