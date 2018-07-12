© Ron Elkman-USA TODAY

Steve Miller Plays Frozen Tundra

Headlines Packers 10th Anniversary Show

July 12, 2018

Steve Miller will have Lambeau Field rockin' the day before the Packers kick off their 100th season. The Milwaukee native will headline the free concert held just outside the iconic stadium. This is his first show in Green Bay since 1992.

Full info HERE

The Packers 100th Anniversary is expected to be a huge party, but not as big of a party that will happen in Cleveland if the Browns actually win a game this year.

Tags: 
Steve miller
green bay packers
lambeau field