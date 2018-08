Yesterday, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith performed on The Today Show on NBC. While walking outside the NBC studios at Rockefeller Center in New York, a fan jumped in front of Tyler to take a selfie, which Steven Tyler was not in the mood. Oh c'mon Steven, why with the get off my...sidewalk, walk this way deal? It's not like the kid was gonna mug ya.

Video of Steven Tyler shoves douche bag out-of-the-way.