The Daily Cut: Bryan Adams "Summer of '69"

Video of Bryan Adams - Summer of 69

ALBUM: Wreckless

YEAR: 1984

WRITERS: Bryan Adams, Jim Vallance

LYRICS: I got my first real six-string Bought it at the five-and-dime Played it 'til my fingers bled Was the summer of '69 Me and some guys from school Had a band and we tried real hard. Jimmy quit, Jody got married I should've known we'd never get far Oh, when I look back now That summer seemed to last forever And if I had the choice Yeah, I'd always wanna be there Those were the best days of my life Ain't no use in complainin' When you've got a job to do Spent my evenings down at the drive-in And that's when I met you, yeah Standin' on your mama's porch You told me that you'd wait forever Oh, and when you held my hand I knew that it was now or never Those were the best days of my life Oh, yeah. Back in the summer of '69, oh. Man we were killin' time We were young and restless We needed to unwind I guess nothin' can last forever, forever, no! yeah! And now the times are changin' Look at everything that's come and gone Sometimes when I play that old six-string I think about you, wonder what went wrong Standin' on your mama's porch You told me that it'd last forever Oh, and when you held my hand I knew that it was now or never Those were the best days of my life Oh, yeah. Back in the summer of '69, oh. It was the summer of '69, oh, yeah. Me and my baby in '69, oh. It was the summer, the summer, the summer of '69, yeah.