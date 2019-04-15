jmbatt/Getty Images

Storms Wreak Havoc Throughout Ohio

April 15, 2019

As most of you know, Ohio experienced a lot of storms yesterday.

Some places (like where I live in Parma Heights) only saw some wind and heavy rain; other places (like Ravenna) saw so much hail it looked like snow.

And of course, Shelby actually had a tornado that completely destroyed some homes and put a handful of people in the hospital.

Check out these photos and videos of yesterday's storms:

It’s been a stormy evening in Ohio. #lightning #thunderstorm #ohwx #lightningphotography

Took this when a line a strong storms came in looks like a tornado -- #downtowncleveland. #dwntowncle. #clegram. #downtownCLE #thisiscle ##cleveland #cleweather #ohioweather #ohwx

Walked out of Giant Eagle aaannndddd

Newscenter 7 viewer Mike Humphries sent us these pics of a strong thunderstorm with a shelf cloud moving through Dayton this morning. #ohwx #whiowx #whio

Now that we're in spring, it's important to remember your tornado safety measures.

I still hear a lot of people question the difference between a tornado watch and a tornado warning- a tornado watch means that conditions are favorable to produce a tornado, whereas a tornado warning means that a tornado has been sighted or picked up on radar.

