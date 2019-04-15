Storms Wreak Havoc Throughout Ohio
As most of you know, Ohio experienced a lot of storms yesterday.
Some places (like where I live in Parma Heights) only saw some wind and heavy rain; other places (like Ravenna) saw so much hail it looked like snow.
And of course, Shelby actually had a tornado that completely destroyed some homes and put a handful of people in the hospital.
Check out these photos and videos of yesterday's storms:
It’s been a stormy evening in Ohio. #lightning #thunderstorm #ohwx #lightningphotography
We're safe from the tornado! Here's some photos of the wicked clouds before it hit. And a picture of the double rainbow that came after— Amanda (@Mandi_twt) April 14, 2019
⛈️--️-- #Ohio pic.twitter.com/7wOWynGhS0
Took this when a line a strong storms came in looks like a tornado -- #downtowncleveland. #dwntowncle. #clegram. #downtownCLE #thisiscle ##cleveland #cleweather #ohioweather #ohwx
A viewer captured this incredible video of a tornado forming in Shelby, Ohio. (Video courtesy of Christian Sauder) pic.twitter.com/c7vK8FGHAX— News 5 Cleveland (@WEWS) April 14, 2019
Shelby, Ohio storm damage pic.twitter.com/GnwF0cPbcq— Matt Wright Fox 8 (@mattwrighttv) April 14, 2019
Newscenter 7 viewer Mike Humphries sent us these pics of a strong thunderstorm with a shelf cloud moving through Dayton this morning. #ohwx #whiowx #whio
We drove through a major hail storm in ravenna ohio pic.twitter.com/xWriWh3qhY— Kyle McCallum (@ChefKmac) April 14, 2019
New images of the damage from Sunday’s #tornado in Shelby, Ohio. City utility workers say crews from neighboring communities are coming to help restore power. @NWS is sending a storm survey crew. #OhioWX pic.twitter.com/6YIYFugFsS— Mike McCarthy (@mikewsyx6) April 15, 2019
@MarkJWeather quarter sized hail in Ravenna -- pic.twitter.com/7DUkFuJooI— Chloe Braybon (@ayyemacarena) April 14, 2019
Take a look at all of the downed power lines. That’s why these streets are blocked off. Crews have been working throughout the morning to clean it up. @WEWS pic.twitter.com/S7TS49OhZm— Jessi Schultz (@Jessi_Dianne) April 15, 2019
Time lapse of the storms moving in earlier today. #Cleveland #Weather @WEWS pic.twitter.com/fFFOGJ7JlQ— Jon Rudder (@JonRudder) April 14, 2019
Now that we're in spring, it's important to remember your tornado safety measures.
I still hear a lot of people question the difference between a tornado watch and a tornado warning- a tornado watch means that conditions are favorable to produce a tornado, whereas a tornado warning means that a tornado has been sighted or picked up on radar.