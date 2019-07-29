Browns Camp Notes: Tackling takes center stage

Berea, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – Tackling is a football fundamental that has avoided the Browns in recent years, but head coach Freddie Kitchens and his staff are out to change that.

Pro Football Focus ranked the Browns dead last in tackling last year and over the last five seasons the team is ranked among the worst according to the publication.

With a new defensive staff under coordinator Steve Wilks focused on fundamentals, Kitchens expects vast improvements in 2019.

“We are putting the time in to do it,” Kitchens said following Monday’s practice. “I think we were a better tackling team today as far as guys are continuing to learn how to practice. In this league, sometimes you go a long time without knowing how to practice. Everybody likes to run plays and everybody likes to make their checks and make their calls and make their alignments. A bunch of that stuff is to make the coaches feel like they are doing something, but at the end of the day, the game is about blocking and tackling.

“If you can do the blocking but you can’t do the tackling, you are going to beat. If you can do the tackling but not the blocking, you are going to get beat. We are going to be a better blocking and tackling team. That is what we are stressing in our individual periods. That is what we are stressing on tape. That is what we expect to get on the field.”

Kitchens’ assistant coaches spend significant amounts of time during individual and positional drills daily teaching and emphasizing the fundamentals of leverage, body control, wrapping up and taking a opponent down.

“We are working on it every single day,” linebackers coach and run game coordinator Al Holcomb said Monday. “Our angles to the ball, leverage in the football, knowing and understanding where our help is in terms of tackling.

“A lot of times when guys miss tackles, you see them breaking down far too far away from the ball carrier. We have to continue to take the grass, close the distance and when we arrive, we have to have good fundamentals and form tackling.”

Linebacker Joe Schobert, who enters the final year of his contract, led the league in missed tackles in 2018, a feat he does not expect to repeat in 2019.

“When everybody’s doing their job, it’s going to be a good defense and there aren’t going to be a lot of missed tackles,” Schobert said.

Schobert, along with fellow linebacker Christian Kirksey, should benefit significantly with the additions of Olivier Vernon and Sheldon Richardson up front and the 4-2-5 scheme Wilks is running.

“I did my job fitting my fit in probably a second or a second and a half and the buck was already tackled on two of the three plays,” Schobert said. “Myles was in the backfield, Larry O (Ogunjobi) – those guys are just blowing up plays and that is going to make it easy for us because offensive lines are going to have to focus and double on them, get the linebackers over the top and squeeze them through holes and make plays on the ball.”

Tight race – The right guard competition does not have a leader and the rotation at the position continues.

On Monday Kyle Kalis started at right guard, Austin Corbett was the No. 2 center and Eric Kush was the backup right guard and none of them have taken control of the competition.

“I wish one was, but I want them to compete,” Kitchens said. “We’re not ready to name a starting (right) guard.”

In the hause – Drew and Jason Rosenhaus, who represent running back Duke Johnson, were in Berea Monday.

They spoke with Browns GM john Dorsey and assistant GM Eliot Wolfe in the VIP tent prior to practice and vice president of player personnel Alonzo Highsmith on the field.

Johnson, who has requested a trade, has been sidelined the past few days with a hamstring injury but there doesn’t appear to be much movement and likely won’t be anytime soon Again, the Browns aren’t going to cut or just give Johnson away.

Frightening flashback – Jarvis Landry ran out of the locker room and onto the practice field barefoot holding his socks and cleats in his hands Monday morning.

The scene conjured up memories of the 2008 Browns camp when receiver Braylon Edwards was horsing around late in practice barefoot and got stepped on by fellow receiver Donte Stallworth. Edwards suffered a cut on his heel and required stitches. The incident produced one of the more memorable and colorful quotes in the expansion era from then head coach Romeo Crennel.

“Kids are kids,” Crennel said. “You look at kids, they take their shoes off and run around all the time.”

Shaken up – Tight end Seth DeValve appeared to get banged up late in practice on a deep ball from Drew Stanton that fell incomplete.

As the ball hit the ground, rookie safety Sheldrick Redwine collided with DeValve and his right shoulder appeared to hit the tight end left shoulder-neck-and head area.

Kitchens did not have an update on DeValve following practice.

Puppy pound counter – 3 puppies were adopted Monday and 39 through two practices. The partnership with the Northeast Ohio Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) is in its fifth year and since its inception in 2015 has seen a total of 399 puppies find homes during Browns training camps.

Injury report – RB Trayone Gray (calf-NFI) and RB Kareem Hunt (groin-NFI), WR Damion Ratley (right hamstring), RB Duke Johnson (right hamstring), Edge Genard Avery (ankle), DB Donnie Lewis Jr. (foot) did not practice.

Up next – No practice Tuesday. Next practice Wednesday 10-noon.