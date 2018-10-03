Browns place CB Terrance Mitchell on IR, to miss minimum of 8 games

Daryl Ruiter-Berea, OH (92.3 The Fan) – As expected, the Browns placed cornerback Terrance Mitchell on injured reserve and elevated defensive back Jeremiah McKinnon from the practice squad Tuesday.

Mitchell suffered a broken right wrist during the second quarter of Sunday’s 45-42 overtime loss at Oakland.

On Monday, head coach Hue Jackson said that he did not believe Mitchell suffered a season-ending injury. Mitchell underwent surgery Monday to set the break, but he’ll miss a minimum of eight games.

“I do not think so. I do not think that it will be season ending,” Jackson said. “Obviously, he had the surgery. It is going to be some time, obviously, but I do not think that it may be season ending.”

Mitchell, who made the game-sealing interception against the Jets in the final 20 seconds, recorded 19 tackles, one interception, three passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery

Two players can be designated to return from injured reserve and the designation does not need to be made until that player is able to return to practice. A player placed on injured reserve is eligible to return to practice in six weeks and must miss a minimum of eight games.

McKinnon is officially in his first NFL season out of Florida International. Originally signed by Dallas as an undrafted free agent in 2016, McKinnon spent the first four weeks this season on the Browns’ practice squad. He has also spent time on the Titans’ (2016) and Giants’ (2017) practice squads.