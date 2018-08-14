450 Guitarists Break World Record by Playing AC/DC’s “Highway to Hell”

AC/DC’s iconic “Highway to Hell” features one of the most recognizable opening guitar riffs. In an attempt to break the world record for “World’s Largest Guitar Ensemble,” 457 guitarists synched up in the band’s hometown of Sydney, Australia to perform it together.

Related: Brian Johnson and Phil Rudd May Be Working With AC/DC Again

They shattered the previous record of 368 guitarists set in India in 2013. Aussie rockers The Choirboys lead the ensemble in their record-breaking performance. While the attempt needs to be verified by Guiness, we’re sure these 450+ musicians will get their well-deserved bragging rights soon.

This performance is truly one for the books. Watch below: