Actor Burt Reynolds Dead At Age 82
R.I.P Burt
September 6, 2018
After a battle with severe medical conditions, actor Burt Reynolds has reportedly died at age 82.
As reported by TMZ, Reynolds was transported to a hospital after going into cardiac arrest. His family is said to have been by his side in the Florida hospital when he died due to a heart attack.
Known for films such as Boogie Nights and Smokey And The Bandit, the Golden Globe award winner will be remembered for his years of iconic roles.
