Here's Everything Coming to Netflix in February 2019
We now have our Valentine's Day plans
January 24, 2019
After hiking their prices for the New Year, Netflix is showing where the extra money is going with their monthly list of everything that’s coming to the streaming platform. February 2019 continues their focus on banging out originals that are driving hundreds of millions of viewers. Gerard Way’s highly-anticipated Umbrella Academy will debut alongside some original standup comedies, sitcoms, and a bunch of nostalgic films.
Start planning out days for Netflix binges now with the list of everything coming in February 2019:
2/1/19
- About a Boy
- American Pie
- American Pie 2
- American Wedding
- As Good as It Gets
- Billy Elliot
- Dear Ex - Netflix original
- Final Destination
- Free Rein: Valentine’s Day - Netflix original
- Hairspray
- Hostel
- Jaws
- Jaws 2
- Jaws 3
- Jaws: The Revenge
- Personal Shopper
- Pretty in Pink
- Russian Doll - Netflix original
- Siempre bruja - Netflix original
- The Edge of Seventeen
- True: Happy Hearts Day - Netflix original
- Velvet Buzzsaw - Netflix original
2/2/19
- Bordertown Season 2 - Netflix original
- Romance is a Bonus Book (Streaming every Saturday) - Netflix original
2/3/19
- Beverly Hills Chihuahua
2/5/19
- Ray Romano: Right Here, Around the Corner - Netflix original
2/6/19
- The Soloist
2/8/19
- ¡Nailed It! México - Netflix original
- El árbol de la sangre - Netflix original
- High Flying Bird - Netflix original
- Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History - Netflix original
- One Day at a Time Season 3 - Netflix original
- ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke - Netflix original
- The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants Season 2 - Netflix original
- Unauthorized Living - Netflix original
2/9/19
- The Break Season 2 - Netflix original
2/10/19
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj Volume 2 (Streaming every Sunday) - Netflix original
2/11/19
- Flavorful Origins: Chaoshan Cuisine - Netflix original
- Little Women
2/14/19
- Dating Around - Netflix original
- Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho - Netflix original
2/15/19
- Larry Charles’ Dangerous World of Comedy - Netflix original
- The Breaker Upperers - Netflix original
- The Dragon Prince Season 2 - Netflix original
- The Umbrella Academy - Netflix original
- Yucatan - Netflix original
2/16/19
- Black Sea
- Studio 54
- The 40-Year-Old Virgin
2/21/19
- The Drug King
2/22/19
- Chef’s Table Volume 6 - Netflix original
- Firebrand - Netflix original
- GO! Vive a tu manera - Netflix original
- Paddleton - Netflix original
- Paris Is Us (Paris est à nous) - Netflix original
- Rebellion Season 2 - Netflix original
- Suburra Season 2 - Netflix original
- The Big Family Cooking Showdown Season 2 - Netflix original
- The Photographer of Mauthausen - Netflix original
- Workin’ Moms - Netflix original
2/25/19
- Dolphin Tale 2
2/26/19
- Our Idiot Brother
2/27/19
- Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie
2/28/19
- Jeopardy! Collection 2
- The Rebound