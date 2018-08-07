Carlos Santana Extends Las Vegas Residency Into 2019

Carlos Santana just revealed 2019 dates for An Intimate Evening With Santana: Greatest Hits Live.

While wrapping up 2018 residency dates that extend into November, the iconic guitarist has announced that his stay at the Mandalay Bay House of Blues will continue into February of 2019. The highly-successful residency offers everything from $99 standing area tickets to $350 table seats.

Need some convincing before you plan a trip? Watch him perform in Vegas below:

A percentage of ticket sales will benefit underrepresented kids in arts, education and health through his Milagro foundation. You can purchase them and find a full list of dates here.