The Guess Who Return with Album Announcement and Music Video

Classic rock band The Guess Who has returned with their first new music since 1995’s Lonely One.

The icons who gave us timeless classics such as “American Woman” and “These Eyes” have returned with their newest single, “Playin On The Radio.” The track balances preserving their sound with updating it, delivering a taste of what’s to come.

Watch the video for "Playin On The Radio" below:

Their upcoming album, The Future IS What It Used To Be, is due on September 14. Pre-orders of limited-edition vinyls and physical CDs are available here.