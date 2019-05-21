How to Join Metallica in Giving Back With These Events Across the Country

Metallica is keeping up with their pledge to give back to the community. As the band continues efforts through their All Within My Hands foundation, they’re also inviting fans across the country to pitch in.

Wednesday, May 22 marks their second annual All Within My Hands day of service- a day where the "Enter Sandman" rockers encourage fans to spend a few hours volunteering at a local food bank. The day full of charitable events attracted 1,000 volunteers last year, and they expect to double their impact this time around.

If you’re looking to make plans for tomorrow, the list here outlines dozens of events spread across 30 states. Walk-ins will not be accepted, so now is your last change to register using the information provided.

All volunteers will receive an All Within My Hands T-shirt, and will make a lasting impact on their community. Most shifts span just 2 hours, and many locations offer the option to register all the way up until the day of.

Missed the opportunity to join in on Metallica’s charitable efforts? The All Within My Hands Foundation accepts direct donations through their website.

Feeding America also offers the option to volunteer at a local food bank at any time. Visit https://www.feedingamerica.org/take-action/volunteer to find your nearest location and to plan a personal day of service around your schedule.