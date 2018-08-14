John Lennon's Final Car & Paul McCartney's 1965 Mini Cooper Up For Auction

Ever wondered what sort of car The Beatles were driving to the studio?

While we’re not entirely sure these cars were ever parked outside of Abbey Road, we do know that Paul McCartney’s and John Lennon’s cars will soon be up for auction.

McCartney’s 1965 Mini Cooper was one of four ordered for each Beatles member and will be auctioned off alongside the final car owned by John Lennon, a 1979 Mercedes E 300.

McCartney is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming album Egypt Station, due September 7. He just shared the track listing to Twitter in the form of train station stops, delivering the first unofficial look at what the album will entail.

May I have your attention, please! Paul has announced that the next service to #EgyptStation will be calling at… pic.twitter.com/acVcp4hd6v — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) August 14, 2018

Apparent track listing: